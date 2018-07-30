Ever Wanted to Own a Water Park? Rapid City Has One for Sale

There's an indoor water park for sale in Rapid City if your dream has always been to own one. There's one little hitch though - it's only half completed.

Construction on the 'Rippin' Rapids Water Park and Resort' began back in 2014, but eventually stalled due to financial problems by its developer, Capital Management.

Ownership of the 54-thousand square foot building has since changed hands and is now owned by Great Western Bank, and they've decided to put it up for auction.

The auction is scheduled for Tuesday August 14 . Potential buyers can bid on the entire seven-acre property, just the land, or the salvage rights to the building.

The property alone should bring good money given its prime location - just off East Mall Drive, north of Interstate-90.

Google Maps

Source: Associated Press

