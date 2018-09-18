Escapee from Sioux Falls Facility Caught in Council Bluffs

It was August 8 when two men escaped from the Minnehaha County Correctional Center. One of them was captured within days, the other has been caught after almost 6 weeks of evading law enforcement.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced the recent development in a press release provided by Sergeant Boyd on Tuesday (September 18). William Lowell Calkins was taken into custody Monday evening because of information that the Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force provided to officials in Council Bluffs, Iowa that led to his capture.

Calkins was being held on second-degree burglary and second-degree intentional damage to property charges when he and Roy Hampton escaped from the facility on West Russell Street. Hampton was arrested five days after his escape when authorities tracked him down in Altoona, Iowa on August 13.

Calkins will eventually be extradited back to Minnehaha County and the judicial process will resume. It’s not certain if anyone has been charged in connection with assisting or harboring Calkins while police were searching for him.