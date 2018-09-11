Escape 605 Axe Throwing League Starting Soon!

People continue to scratch their inner competition itch by joining soft ball leagues, bowling leagues, and even kickball leagues.

For those that like to get together, and test their skills against others Escape 605 is bringing the opportunity to compete in an axe throwing league.

Beards and flannel shirts not required, but I'm sure there will be no shortage of them as competitors tap into their inner axe throwing viking.

From the Escape 605 Facebook page:

Its Almost Time! Fall Leagues start this Thursday!! Don't miss out on Sioux Falls' FIRST ever Axe Throwing League!! Two Separate Nights & four different time slots to choose from!! Spots are limited!

You can put together a team of 2 players per team, and enter into the 8 week long league season.

Hone your skills at hurling axes for the chance to be in the first axe throwing League champions in Sioux falls and the entire state of South Dakota!

For more on their escape experiences, or to sign up for league and more ax throwing details check out their website.