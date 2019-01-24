Eric Staal Scores Twice, Minnesota Wild 5-2 Win Over Colorado

Eric Staal and the Minnesota Wild have their timing down. Too bad they can’t pass on the down time. Staal had two goals including the tiebreaker on a second-period power play, Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves and the Wild rolled into the All-Star break by beating the slumping Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Suter also scored for the Wild, who earned their fourth win in five games to remain in the thick of the playoff picture. Staal and Suter had goals on separate 5-on-3 power plays.

Staal had another big performance, giving him three goals and two assists over his last two games.

With the first half of the season ending Minnesota sits in third place behind the Western Conference leader Winnipeg and Nashville. The Wild have a week off for the NHL All Star break and return to action on February 1 in Dallas.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.