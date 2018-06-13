Ehire Adrianza Grand Slam Lifts Minnesota Twins

Ehire Adrianza put the fire back in the game Tuesday for the Minnesota Twins.

The number-8 hitter got his first career grand slam that drove in base runners Eduardo Escobar, Miguel Sano and Jake Cave.

It was the third homer this season for Adrianza.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi struggled allowing two runs but couldn't make it past the fifth inning.

Fernando Rodney shut down the Tigers in the 9th inning for his 14th save of the season.

The Twins captured a 6-4 come-from-behind win over the Tigers.

In the loss the Tigers Miguel Cabrera ruptured his left biceps tendon, an injury that will sideline the Detroit slugger for the rest of the season. Cabrera sustained the injury during his second at-bat when he swung at a 1-1 pitch. He immediately dropped his bat and grasped his left arm around the elbow and biceps area.

Minnesota and Detroit continue the series on Wednesday with Jose Berrios on the mound for the Twins. First pitch is 6:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

