Eddie-Eddie-Eddie! Minnesota Twins Shortstop Doubles-Up

He's on fire? Eduardo Escobar of the Minnesota Twins continues to lead a double-life. Around the bases that is.

With the Twins down 1-0 against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning Escobar comes to the plate and drills a hit for another league leading double to take the lead 2-1.

Moving ahead to the 8th inning with the game tied at two here comes Escobar again to face reliever Joe Kelly with two Twins runners on base. Minnesota's hot shortstop takes Kelly's pitch to left centerfield for a two-run triple and puts this one away 6-2.

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Escobar leads the Majors with 32 doubles, and he's on pace for 75 this season.

Game two and the three game series is tonight. On the mound for the Twins right-hander Lance Lynn has the first pitch at 7:10 PM against David Price for the Red Sox.

