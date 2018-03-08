Easter Egg Hunt Planned for Downtown Sioux Falls
On March 31st, you'll likely see kids skipping along next to their parents collecting candy filled eggs at Downtown Sioux Falls businesses for the Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. This free event is available in several different sessions, between 10:30 AM and 3:30 PM. Pre-registration for each child is required.
Every registered child will receive a tote to collect eggs and a candy-filled egg from participating businesses. Participants are to come to the The Cookie Jar Eatery, located at 230 South Phillips Avenue, at their scheduled time indicated on their tickets to get a list of clues and a tote.
An Eventbrite ticket is required for each child that will be a part of the Easter Egg Hunt, for the session time they are attending. Tickets may be printed or shown at check-in from a mobile device.
Groups start every 15 minutes. This event involves walking up and down Phillips Avenue, so wear comfortable shoes and bring a stroller or wagon for the younger ones in your family.