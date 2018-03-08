Easter Egg Hunt Planned for Downtown Sioux Falls

Every registered child will receive a tote to collect eggs and a candy-filled egg from participating businesses. Participants are to come to the The Cookie Jar Eatery, located at 230 South Phillips Avenue, at their scheduled time indicated on their tickets to get a list of clues and a tote.

An Eventbrite ticket is required for each child that will be a part of the Easter Egg Hunt, for the session time they are attending. Tickets may be printed or shown at check-in from a mobile device.