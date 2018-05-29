Dunkin’ Donuts Planning on Coming to Sioux Falls Soon

America runs on Dunkin' and if the rumors are true, so could Sioux Falls soon.

KSFY TV is reporting that representatives from the Dunkin' Donuts chain say they plan on setting up shop in Sioux Falls in the near future.

The coffee chain plans on opening stores in the Sioux Falls market just as soon as it secures someone to franchise the market in South Dakota's largest city.

According to KSFY when that happens, it usually involves opening at least 10 locations. It remains to be seen if that will be the case here in South Dakota. The population base here in South Dakota, along with the average size of its cities doesn't really seem to warrant that many locations at this time. But who knows?

KSFY reports that in Minnesota alone, Dunkin' Donuts has added 11 stores in the past 2 years.

Dunkin' Donuts is the 8th largest fast food chain in the world. It has more than 11,000 locations around the globe.

Source: KSFY TV

