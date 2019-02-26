Driver Killed Near Colton Identified as Madison Man

COLTON, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver killed while trying to pass a snowplow and two cars near Colton was from Madison.

Forty-five-year-old Michael McKee was killed Friday on Highway 19. The patrol says McKee collided with a pickup headed the opposite direction. He died at the scene of the crash.

The pickup driver was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital and was expected to survive his injuries.

