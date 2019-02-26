Driver Killed Near Colton Identified as Madison Man

David McNew/Getty Images

COLTON, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver killed while trying to pass a snowplow and two cars near Colton was from Madison.

Forty-five-year-old Michael McKee was killed Friday on Highway 19. The patrol says McKee collided with a pickup headed the opposite direction. He died at the scene of the crash.

The pickup driver was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital and was expected to survive his injuries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Colton, Fatal Accident, Madison
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top