Driver Injured, Horses Killed in Interstate Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The driver of a pickup was injured and two horses were killed in a crash on Interstate 90 east of Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the pickup approaching the interstate Sunday crossed the center line, hit the grass and launched onto the westbound lanes of the interstate, The truck went airborne and hit a trailer hauling the horses.

The pickup driver was seriously injured. The driver and passenger hauling the horses were not hurt.

