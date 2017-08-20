DQ Blizzards for 99 Cents During Solar Eclipse

I’m not sure if you’ve heard about this, but, apparently, there’s a solar eclipse happening tomorrow that’s going to destroy North America block out the sun temporarily AND GIVE US DISCOUNTED ICE CREAM!

In honor of the eclipse, for a limited time beginning Monday, Dairy Queen has a BOGO on Blizzards! The DQ solar eclipse promotion is ‘buy one, get one for 99 cents’ and will run from August 21 st through September 3 rd .

The Blizzard promotion just so happens to coincide with the release of Dairy Queen’s new Triple Truffle Blizzard , which contains a mix of fudge, peanut butter, and caramel truffles, and can be eaten with or without the use of special glasses.

The DQ deal kicks off tomorrow. However, if you're too busy staring at the sun, you can still enjoy the BOGO Blizzard deal until September 3 at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations.

Source: Thrillist

