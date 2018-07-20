Downtown Sioux Falls Robber Leaves Empty Handed, Gets Handcuffed

An armed Robbery investigation in underway by the Sioux Falls Police Department after a suspect with a gun confronted another and demanded money, on Friday (July 19) at approximately 11:00 PM. Police responded to the report of the robbery in the vicinity of west 8th Street and North Main Avenue downtown.

Sergeant Martin Hoffman described the incident. "A delivery driver was parked in their vehicle after a delivery when a male threatened the driver with a handgun and demanded money. Nothing was taken and the subject fled the scene but was located a short distance away by officers."

The empty handed suspect was soon wearing handcuffs and placed under arrest for robbery. No one was injured in the incident and officers continue to investigate the situation. No injuries were reported by the suspect or law enforcement.

You can report tips on this or other investigations through crime stoppers or contact the law enforcement center directly.

