Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Kicks off January, 2nd

With a new year straight ahead, it means it's time once again for the annual downtown Sioux Falls burger battle.

KSFY TV is reporting the 6th annual Burger Battle is set to fire up on Wednesday (January 2) at ten different downtown Sioux Falls restaurants.

The competition, sponsored by the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation will once again have Sioux Falls residents judging the various burgers being offered up by participating downtown Sioux Falls restaurants based on patty, presentation, toppings and bun as well as customer service.

KSFY reports that customers will assign up to five points in each of the five categories for every featured burger they try. The burger with the highest average points at the end of the competition will be named the winner in the 2019 Downtown Burger Battle.

According to KSFY , customers can also sign up to win drawings for weekly restaurant gift cards by posting a photo of one of the participating burger contenders to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the restaurant name and #BurgerBattle19 next to the photo.

This year's participating restaurants include: Blarney Stone Pub, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar, Falls Landing Bar & Grill, JL Beers, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub, Ode To Food and Drinks, PAve, Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen, The Market, Tommy Jack's Pub and Wiley's Tavern.

The 6th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle will run the entire month of January.

Source: KSFY TV