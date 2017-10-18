Downtown Bus Depot Remodel Job behind Schedule

It's not the Sioux Falls city buses that are running a little late right now it's the bus depot itself.

KSFY TV is reporting the renovation project on the downtown bus depot is running about a month behind schedule.

Sioux Area Metro officials told KSFY TV the depot at 11th Street and 1st Avenue will be fully operational on Monday, (November 6). The bus depot was scheduled to be completed earlier this month.

According to KSFY TV , the ceiling panels for the canopy are to blame for the hold up. Officials say they were not manufactured soon enough.

The panels will be completed and installed by November 6. The only thing left at that point will be a few minor tweaks that can be finished up once the depot officially reopens.

Source: KSFY TV

