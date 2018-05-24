Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) really knows how to throw a party! They have one every first Friday of the month, from June through September, so- - Friday, June 1 kicks off the downtown block party season. There will be live music from Better Ride, The Unnotables and 4onthefloor, tons of food from 5 food trucks, beverages of course, activities your kiddos will love and more!

This all happens in the 8th & Railroad Center parking lot located at 401 E 8th Street, from 5:30 to 11:00 PM. There will be picnic tables set up, but feel free to bring your own lawn chairs and get comfy. You can also shop at all of the great stores open late for this celebration.

This block party is also the launch of the Hops & Honda Tour (presented by Vern Eide Honda one of the DTSF Block Party sponsors) at the end of which someone will win a 2-year lease on a 2018 Honda Civic.

At each brewery or "tour stop" you can be entered to win a $750 prize package as well as enter to win the Honda lease, and possibly win a $50 tab to that brewery. Vern Eide will offer free rides home until midnight from each brewery location. In addition,a portion of the proceeds from drink specials at each tour stop will also benefit Sioux Falls Area CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).

CASA is an organization that works to support and protect abused and neglected children during court proceedings. A CASA advocate is the only person during a legal proceeding who is there to solely represent the best interests of the child. And by the way CASA is always looking for volunteers for this noble service.

See Also: