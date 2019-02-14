Don’t Wreck November Hunting Plans on Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day will be a regular day for some people but it will a romantic evening for others. If you're the latter and you are a big game hunter you may want to do some planning.

The average pregnancy is 40 weeks long . If you add 40 weeks to February 14, 2019 the date is November 21, 2019.

The South Dakota East River deer season opens two days later , November 23, 2019. The West River Season opens the Saturday before, November 16, 2019.

So if you are planning on baby-making tonight, whether it be for practice or if you are actually trying to procreate, maybe try to put it off until next month and then you can have an extra gift just before Christmas.

In 2011 I hadn't really gotten back into hunting yet. My son Rockley was born on November 14. At that time I never thought anything of it. But now I have missed his birthday each of the last two years. That was a bummer but next year it won't be a problem because of when the seasons fall.

Of course I wouldn't change a thing, but I have chatted with buddies who did specifically factor their favorite hunting seasons into their family planning. One of them in particular was oddly adamant that they not conceive in January or February because of pheasant hunting in October and deer hunting in November.

Luckily for Rockley, I would be happy to take him deer hunting on his birthday in a few years.

Andy Erickson/Hot 104.7