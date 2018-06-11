Donny Schatz Wins Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex

A major sprint car race event took place Saturday night at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota. It was a major event not only for the region, but also nationally.

It was the 40th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals that featured the World of Outlaws sprint car circuit. There were three separate shows featuring the best drivers from all over the country.

It was taking place on the all newly reconfigured race track at Jackson Motorplex. A vast amount of history surrounds this event that began in 1978 with a driver by the name of Marv DeWall winning the first Jackson Nationals.

At this 40th running of the event, there was $40,000 up for grabs for the winner. With over 40 drivers entered into competition, the victory went to Donny Schatz.

Schatz produced an impressive performance by maneuvering through the field and rallying from his seventh starting position to the win. Jason Johnson, who won the two preliminary rounds on Friday and Saturday afternoon, led the first 17 laps of the 40-lap race.

Schatz advanced into fourth place on Lap 2 and he was running second on Lap 4. Johnson entered traffic on Lap 8 and Schatz stayed within striking distance before using the bottom groove to his advantage in turns three and four just before the midpoint of the A Main.

Johnson was only seven tenths of a second behind Schatz at the finish. Brian Brown came in third after battling with David Gravel. Logan Schuchart was fifth.

See Also: