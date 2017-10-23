Dog Fight at Sioux Falls Dog Park Launches Search for Dog Owner

A woman who tried to break up a dog fight was bitten on Friday October 20th at the Family Park Dog Park at Highway 42 and Ellis Road in Sioux Falls.

At Approximately at 6:00 PM, a brindle colored dog with a Labrador body type and black collar bit the woman. A statement from the city described the women with the dog being sought:

Two middle aged blond females who were approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and both were wearing checkered sweaters with jeans.

Vaccinations are needed to verified. Contact Sioux Falls Animal Control at 367-7000.