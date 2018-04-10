Do You Have the Ultimate Grandma? Delish Wants to Give Her a Show

Can your Grandmother lift 300 pounds? Does she enjoy skydiving and rock climbing? Can she make a mean hotdish? If so your grandmother could become the next viral hit on the website Delish.

Delish.com is now accepting applications for find the next badass grandmother! According to the site, they are looking for a fast-talking, sometimes s**t-talking, food-lover, full of a little too much spunk for her own good. And no, she doesn’t need to be a pro cook.

If you want to nominate your grandmother for this gig, send an email at sweinberg@hearst.com . Include photos and/or videos of who you think our next viral grandmother is, plus a show idea, if you’ve got one. If you don't have a show idea, they will come up with one for her. No word on when the deadline is to submit.

See Also: