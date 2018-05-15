Disney on Ice Returns to Sioux Falls

I figure ice and snow is the last thing you want to be thinking about this time of year but "Disney on Ice" is returning to Sioux Falls!

This years show will celebrate 100 years of magic. You will see your favorite Disney characters including Donald Duck, Goofy, Olaf, Mickey Mouse, Pluto and many of the Disney Princesses! Plus sing along to many of the classic Disney songs from movies like Aladdin, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast and many more!

Four days are schedule at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Thursday November 29, 2018 at 7:00PM

Friday November 30, 2018 at 7:00PM

December 1, 2018 at 11:00AM, 3:00PM, and 7:00PM

December 2, at 1:00PM

Tickets are set to go on sale Tuesday May 22 at 10:00AM and start at just $20 and can be purchased by calling 1-800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmater.com.

See also: