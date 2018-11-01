Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic Skating into Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

Feld Entertainment (Used with Permission)

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate Disney experience as Disney On Ice: 100 Years of Magic comes skating into Sioux Falls.

Be charmed by a cast of over 50 of Disney’s unforgettable characters, with Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, the irresistible Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and many of the Disney Princesses. Relive the magic of Disney’s Frozen with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. Sing-along to over 30 songs during moments from Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story, Finding Dory, Disney’s The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more in a show to leave your whole family captivated with memories to last a lifetime.

Disney on Ice will be skating into the Denny Sanford Premier Center for six shows over four days: Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 7:00 PM; Friday, November 30, 2018 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM; and Sunday, December 2, at 1:00PM.

Tickets are on sale now and you can purchase them by calling 1-800-745-3000, online at Ticketmaster, or the Denny Sanford Premier Center website.

Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic

Don't want to miss out on future show announcements, contests or ticket giveaways? There are two ways to keep in the know...

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*

Sponsors

Filed Under: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Disney on Ice, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Entertainment
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top