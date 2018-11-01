Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate Disney experience as Disney On Ice: 100 Years of Magic comes skating into Sioux Falls.

Be charmed by a cast of over 50 of Disney’s unforgettable characters, with Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, the irresistible Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and many of the Disney Princesses. Relive the magic of Disney’s Frozen with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. Sing-along to over 30 songs during moments from Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story, Finding Dory, Disney’s The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more in a show to leave your whole family captivated with memories to last a lifetime.

Disney on Ice will be skating into the Denny Sanford Premier Center for six shows over four days: Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 7:00 PM; Friday, November 30, 2018 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM; and Sunday, December 2, at 1:00PM.

Tickets are on sale now and you can purchase them by calling 1-800-745-3000, online at Ticketmaster , or the Denny Sanford Premier Center website .

Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic

Don't want to miss out on future show announcements, contests or ticket giveaways? There are two ways to keep in the know...