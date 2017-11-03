Despite what you may have read or seen online, the power will NOT be shut off this weekend, even though the military will in fact be training for such an attack.

The Department of Defense has been planning for some time now to stage a "power grid training exercise" this weekend - or as they describe it a "very bad day scenario."

What they consider a "very bad day scenario" is loss of power, phone lines, satellite contact and internet.

They're training as though an electronic magnetic pulse spread throughout the entire continent of North America.

Since word got out about the planned training exercise, the Internet has been buzzing about possible nationwide blackouts.

According to a spokesperson for the Army they will not be turning off the electrical grid to any part of the country.

I don't know about you, but just to be on the safe side, I think I'll back up everything I currently have on my computer.

