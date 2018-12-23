Denver Broncos Plan to Fire Vance Joseph

Black Monday for coaches in the NFL may be coming a bit sooner for Broncos head coach Vance Joseph as reports already have him being fired.

According to CBS Sports, the Broncos plan to fire Vance Joseph after their final game of the season on Monday night against the Oakland Raiders.

Joseph has been lack luster at best, with many criticizing his demeanor and in game adjustments which have added up to a 11-19 record in two seasons.

The Broncos hired Joseph after the 2016 season in which he was the defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins when Gary Kubiak was forced to step down as Broncos head coach to due health concerns.

If the Broncos do move forward with the firing of Joseph, the same reports have the Broncos pursuing current Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh has not received a long term extension from the Ravens and could be the most sought after head coaching commodity this offseason.