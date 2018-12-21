Dell Rapids Woman Needs Your Help in Finding Missing Necklace

If you have ever lost an item that has a special meaning in your heart, you know what a traumatic, heartbreaking, experience it can be. Such is the case for a Dell Rapids, South Dakota woman who recently lost a truly irreplaceable necklace given to her as a gift at the time of her daughter's death.

KSFY TV is reporting that Kendra LeBrun, of Dell Rapids, lost her daughter, Madyson Barbee in a tragic car accident near Flandreau in July of (2015). Madyson was 11 years old at the time of her passing.

LeBrun's mother gifted Kendra a very special necklace to remember her daughter Madyson at Christmas time in 2015.

LeBrun told KSFY , that Madyson was just an amazing kid, always smiling. The necklace given to Kendra by her mother was intended to help Kendra remember her daughter's spirit forever.

According to KSFY , this very special piece of jewelry contained Madyson's fingerprint, her signature, and her birthstone, along with an angel wing.

Flash forward now to this past Wednesday, (December 19), that is when Kendra and her family came to Sioux Falls to do a little shopping, grab a bite to eat, and look at Christmas lights.

While in Sioux Falls, the family made stops at the 60th street north side Walmart, then headed to Little Caesars Pizza on 10th and Cliff, then to Falls Park to look at the Christmas lights, walking across the pedestrian bridge, as well as, climbing the overlook tower. Somewhere during that time, the special necklace commemorating her daughter went missing.

After discovering the necklace was missing, Kendra created a post on Facebook containing a picture of the missing necklace, the story behind it, along with a plea to the public asking for their help in trying to find it. The post quickly went viral much to Kendra's surprise.

Kendra told KSFY , "I am not able to have my daughter with me anymore and so having the necklace is just very important cause it lays right on my heart and it's just very important to me to be able to have her close to my heart."

Kendra has yet to locate the missing necklace and still needs the help of the community. Should you have any information or find the missing necklace, please message Kendra on Facebook.

Source : KSFY TV