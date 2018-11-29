Dell Rapids Museum Raising Funds For New Roof

The Dell Rapids Museum hosts a holiday fundraiser every year, but this year's raised funds will hopefully help raise the roof. The museum needs a new roof and you can help them get one.

The holiday fundraiser will be Sunday, December 2nd at the Dell Rapids Museum located at 407 E 4th St, Dell Rapids, SD. Doors will open at 5:30 PM and the festivities will get underway at 6 PM.

Tickets are $10 at the door and with that ticket you will receive wine, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a tour of the historic building and live music.

There will also be a live and silent auction. The auctions will be full of donated items from various local businesses.

It will be an evening full of holiday cheer, great food and drink, historic facts, and a fun auction. Have fun and also learn something, not to mention it is all for a great cause, to help The Dell Rapids Museum get a new roof!

For more information about the Dell Rapids Museum check out their Facebook page.