Delicious Smells!!! Oh My Cupcakes! New Candles Capture Cupcakes

They've tantalized our taste buds, satisfied our sweet tooth, and made our bellies very happy.

It only makes sense they would touch all our senses with these scents.

Oh My Cupcakes! New candles capture their cupcakes just in time for the holidays.

Candles are a great go to Christmas gift, and I can't imagine a better smell lofting around the home than Triple Chocolate Meltdown.

Triple Chocolate Meltdown happens to be my favorite cupcake from Oh My Cupcakes!, but The Marilyn is my second favorite.

So I'm wondering now if I should buy both, and light em up at the same time.

Cupcakes are just a few of the new candle smells, Oh My Word! is also getting in on the action with their new signature scents:

Oh my goodness we’ve been DYING to tell you this, but wanted to be fully ready before we blurted our big news. Thanks to a local collaboration, we’re now offering Oh My Word and Oh My Cupcakes! all natural, hand-poured soy candles.

Clean Cotton Paper. Fresh Ink. Baking with Grandma. And coming soon... Prairie Wildflowers. At Oh My Cupcakes! you’ll find Pleasantville, The Marilyn, Cookie Monster, Lemon Drop, and coming soon...Triple Chocolate Meltdown.

You’ll love these for Christmas gifts or for a special little gift for yourself!

For store details and locations click one of the following links Oh My Word! or Oh My Cupcakes!

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *