Remember getting a tootsie pop when you were a kid and you always were looking for the star on the wrapper and if you did you would get a free one? It was like getting a golden ticket if you happen to find one. Well it turns out that it was all a hoax.

Ever since the company started making the delicious candy back in 1931, rumors of finding a star on the wrapper and getting a free one started to spread. According to Today , a Tootsie Roll Industries spokesperson said in a statement:

"Unfortunately, we do not know how this rumor started and Tootsie Roll Industries has never actually honored this promotion, In fact, the shooting star appears on 1 in every 4 to 6 Tootsie Pop wrappers, just as frequent as the other images appear."

So how did this lie get started? Well no one really knows. All I know is that now my childhood is ruined.

Source: today.com

