Daylight Saving Time Ends This Weekend
It is that time of the year when most states have their residents set their clocks back one hour.
Around Sioux Falls Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday (November 5) at 2:00 AM Central Time. Clocks will stay put until we set them ahead this spring.
Daylight Saving Time starts again on Sunday, March 11 at 2:00 AM Central Time.
Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don't adjust their clocks in the Spring and Fall in observance of Daylight Savings Time.
Back in 1968 there was a ballot issue voted on to End Daylight Saving Time. The referendum was defeated 59.34% No to 40.66% Yes.
Are you in favor of keeping Daylight Savings Time?
