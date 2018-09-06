‘Daredevil’ Is Still Missing in First Season 3 Teaser

Details on the upcoming season of Daredevil are still relatively scarce, aside from confirmation of a few returning faces. Based on the events at the end of The Defenders (which also had quite an impact on Danny Rand’s arc in Iron Fist Season 2), Matt Murdock is presumed dead, and judging by Daredevil ’s first Season 3 teaser, The Man Without Fear will still be MIA when his Netflix series returns sometime later this year.

Marvel released the first teaser for Season 3 earlier today; it’s just a short motion image, but it definitely sets the tone for the start of the next chapter:

We last saw Charlie Cox’s eponymous hero in the final episode of The Defenders , where he decided to stay inside the crumbling Midland Circle building with Elodie Yung’s Elektra while his crime-fighting associates made it out safely. While Jessica Jones, Danny Rand, Luke Cage, et al. believed Matt to be dead, the last few minutes of the episode revealed the opposite: Matt is alive and recovering with the help of some kindly nuns — one of whom might be his mother, Maggie Murdock.

Many fans suspect that the third season of Daredevil will be based on Frank Miller’s “Born Again” storyline from the comics, in which Kingpin wields his power to completely destroy Matt Murdock’s life — using the IRS to freeze his accounts, foreclosing on his apartment, and having a cop testify against Murdock in court, thus ruining his career. In typical Miller fashion, this downfall begins with a seedy plot involving a woman; Karen Page pursues an acting career but gets hooked on heroin and resorts to appearing in pornographic films. Eventually, she sells Daredevil’s real identity in exchange for a shot of dope, which is how Kingpin is able to start stacking the deck against Matt.

It doesn’t seem like too much of “Born Again” will make its way into the third season of Daredevil , but we do know that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will indeed return. Meanwhile, fans also believe that Season 3 will finally introduce another famous Daredevil foe, Bullseye.