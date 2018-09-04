Dancing Spider Film Festival This Weekend at Verne Drive In

The 3rd Annual Dancing Spider Film Festival is Friday, September 7th, and Saturday September 8th at the Verne Drive , in Luverne Minnesota.

I have always loved a good story wither it's in a song, a book, or a movie.

There is something magical about a good story, and watching someones art unfold.

Growing up I had only tasted stories in movies through the big screen or the ones shown on Sunday night TV.

When I got older I was introduced to an entirely new world of magic through film festivals.

It's fun sitting through film festivals watching short films put together by people who love telling a good story.

There is something interesting about not knowing what your in for as each movie plays, I would recommend putting it on a things to do on life list.

From the Dancing Spider Film Festival Facebook page :

We are a film festival that takes place at a drive-in movie theater and it turns out that everything, movies included, is better under the stars. The festival is new and still finding its legs but we grow a little each year and meet new filmmakers and visionaries who are doing really cool things in the area.

For more on the Dancing Spider Film Festival, and the complete festival lineup check out their Facebook page .

The Verne Drive In will also be showing The Unknowns on Thursday September 6th, at 8:00 pm.

See Also: