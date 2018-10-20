Dalvin Cook Out For Minnesota Vikings Against the Jets

The Minnesota Vikings have been playing really well the last few week and they have been doing so without the services of their talented running back Dalvin Cook.

They will have to do so again this week as they take on the New York Jets on the road.

Cook is ruled out once again this week as he continues to try and rehab from a hamstring injury.

He did practice in full on Wednesday, but things got worse on Thursday and Friday and he even left practice on Friday just shortly after stretching according to reports.

The hope is that one more week of rest will help Cook enough to get healthy so that he can return for the Vikings next game.

Latavius Murray will once again be given the majority of carries as the Vikings try to establish a good running game with Cook out.