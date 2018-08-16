As you may know I am from Wisconsin and a die hard Milwaukee Bucks fan. My parents took me to many games when I was a kid. Now for the first time since 1988, the team will be moving into a new arena this fall.

The Fiserv Forum is set to open in August 26, 2018 and Daktronics recently posted a video of the new scoreboard that they installed which will be the largest equilateral centerhung display in the NBA. In the video they describe the scoreboard as 25 feet high by 29 feet wide which is about the size of a 2 1/2 story house. Enough to cover more than three-fourths of the basketball court below it. So basically, there isn't a bad seat in the house.

The first ever event to be held at the new arena will be a concert featuring, "The Killers." The Bucks first regular season game is set for Friday, October 19, 2018 against the Indiana Pacers.

See also :