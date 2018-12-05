Dakota Wesleyan University Joins ESports Movement

What was once an idea is now turning into a reality for Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. Two years ago, the administration noticed how popular gaming had become on campus. So, after conducting a survey of its student body, the administration has decided to make competitive eSports an official co-curricular activity.

DWU is one of three colleges in South Dakota to have an eSports Team. They are, however, the only school in the state with membership to the National Collegiate Association for eSports or NACE, which is a conference like the NAIA or NCAA.

Dakota Wesleyan President Amy Novak says it's important that the university recognize what students on campus are doing. “We felt this was the best way to recognize what they’re doing and help them do it in a way that’s most productive for them personally."

Students will be competing in games like 'League of Legends' and 'Fornite. There are currently 32 members signed up for the DWU eSports team. Their first official tournament will be in January.

Students participating will also be treated like collegiate athletes. For now, ESports will be offered as a co-curricular scholarship opportunity, similar to a performance scholarship as if they were participating in choir or band.

Source: KSFY TV