Dakota Angler Ice Institute Helps Cure Kids Cancer

The Dakota Angler Ice Institute is one of the premier ice fishing events in the Nation.

This three-day event is Nov. 10th, 11th, &12th at the Sioux Falls Arena and showcases the latest in ice fishing equipment and allows you to interact with the experts in the industry.

The Dakota Angler Ice Institute was first held in 2008 and attendance has grown so much that it has been moved to the Sioux Falls Arena for the 2017 event.

Dakota Angler

Once again this year you can attend the Ice Institute and also help Cure Kids Cancer. The 2018 Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is coming up March 22nd & 23rd.

Dakota Angler will be supporting Cure Kids Cancer by having an ice fishing equipment raffle at the Ice Institute.

Event organizer Todd Heitkamp explains why they support the CKC Radiothon:

"We believe that we need to give back to the community and help those in situations out of their control. We’re proud of the relationship we have developed with CKC and we’re happy to continue with the tradition of those attending the Ice Institute making a difference."

Oh and don't forget you can meet The Wild Dakota Girls and buy their calendar. Ice Institute Tickets are $5 each and available at the door.