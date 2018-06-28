Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Presents ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’

Mary Poppins holds a special place in my heart. Not only is it one of my all time favorite Disney movies, but it is also the only stage production I have been in so I'm excited to see what the kids of DAPA (Dakota Academy of Performing Arts) can do!

DAPA will be presenting Mary Poppins Jr. at the Washington Pavilion in the Belbas Theatre for two performances, one on Friday, June 29 at 7 PM and again on Saturday June 30 at 2 PM.

If you, for some reason, aren't familiar with Mary Poppins, it's the story of the Banks family and how a practically perfect nanny helps them remember what is important.

Mary Poppins Jr. is based on the books by P.L. Travers and the Disney film.

Tickets are available online and or at the Washington Pavilion box office located at 301 S. Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

Have a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious time!

