Cuts, Ice Cream, and Gyros For A Cure

Bryant Salon & Spa along with their neighbors, Stensland Family Farms, Tawooki, Dirty Dog Spa, Chef Schindler's Gourmet Desserts, Corson Pink Ladies and BVHS Art Club are teaming up to raise money for cancer survivors and cancer research.

On Friday (October 12) from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM there will be a huge fundraising event at 3101 W. 41st St.

Tons of cool stuff will be going on like free will donation face painting thanks to the BVHS Art Club as well as discounted haircuts and pink hair extensions from Bryant Salon & Spa. Coupons for ice cream from Stensland Family Farms. Coupons for gyros from Tawooki. A costume contest for children, adults, and pets with first place prizes thanks to Dirty Dog Spa. Also, Chef Schindler's Gourmet Desserts will have a gourmet dessert auction.

20% of all business sales will be donated locally to Corson Pink Ladies, Cancer Research Center Sanford, and Avera Cancer Institute of Sioux Falls.