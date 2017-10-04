You never think of customer service until you need it. And when you need it, you pray that you'll get it.

Or, in my case, I demand it. Sometimes things go great, and sometimes it goes from bad to worse.

There are certain companies that have put a lot of thought into their customer service departments.

What is good customer service? Tim Calkins, clinical professor of marketing at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, explained it as, "getting things done in an accurate manner on a timely basis and at a reasonable price."

24/7 Wall St . collaborated with the research survey group Zogby Analytics , to find out the best and worst in customer service among U.S. companies. Let's take a look at the top five best .

The Customer Service Hall of Fame:

Amazon Chic-fil-A Apple Marriott Samsung Electronics

Source: Radio Online

See Also: