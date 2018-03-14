Getty Images

The NCAA Midwest Regional is being held this year in Omaha and if you're thinking of making the trip it's going to cost you a bit.

Brackets are in the process of being filled out as the "first four" is in the process of being completed tonight (March 14) with the "first round" officially starting tomorrow (March 15). Teams will play for the right to go to San Antonio and the NCAA Final Four.

One of the stops along the way to the NCAA Final Four is the NCAA Midwest Regional in Omaha. There is a lot of interest for people in the upper midwest to make the trip to attend the event. Some of the top teams in the Midwest Regional include Kansas, Duke, and Michigan State.

Those three teams alone have incredible, passionate fan bases. That also means that if those teams advance that ticket prices are going to increase.

Currently, there are no more available face value tickets through Ticketmaster for the all-session passes. If you want to make the trip you'll have to find tickets through the secondary market.

The cheapest ticket for an all-session pass on Stubhub! for the Midwest Regional is $436 after fees. That ticket is in the last row of the CenturyLink Center Omaha in the upper level behind the basket. Lower level tickets on the secondary market start at $600 after fees. The all-session ticket gets access to the three games of the regional, which makes the single game prices around $145 per game for the cheapest ticket, and $200 per game for the lower level cheapest ticket.

Want to attend just one session? Session 1 on March 23, which includes the two games as part of the Sweet-16, starts at $260 for cheapest ticket in and let's just say that you'd be better off buying an all-session pass if you want to sit lower level. The single session lower level tickets are on Stubhub! for $572. The final session with the Elite Eight round on Sunday, March 25 starts at $186 and a lower level ticket can be snagged for $248.

The NCAA Midwest Regional takes place at the CenturyLink Center Omaha March 23 and 25. This is the fourth time Omaha has hosted part of the NCAA Basketball Tournament having previously done so in 2008, 2012, and 2015. They are also scheduled to host the first and second round games in 2020.

SEE ALSO: