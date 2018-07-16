Clipart/Results Radio

There’s a huge reason why guns are being stolen from unlocked cars in Sioux Falls. Criminals know that people are being careless and want to take advantage of it.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens once again had to detail another gun being stolen from an unsecure vehicle. The victim says it happened late Thursday night or early Friday morning near 8th Street and Prairie Avenue. As police continue to investigate these crimes, Clemens wants to relay that it is only a matter of time before your gun is stolen if left in an unlocked vehicle.

“We’ve heard through the grapevine that there are criminals that are out there specifically looking for guns in unlocked cars. In the past this maybe would be a random event, but we now have criminals that are looking to find guns. Criminals know that people are doing this and now are specifically looking for (guns)."

Clemens also says it happens in every part of the city meaning that every citizen needs to guard against being a victim. It cannot be stressed enough that leaving a gun in an unlocked car has a high probability of being stolen.

