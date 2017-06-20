Crews Respond to Fire at Kenny Anderson Park in Sioux Falls

Monday night you could see billowing clouds of dark smoke rising over Northeast Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the Southeast corner of Kenny Anderson Park.

When they arrived 4 large pallets containing sheets of Styrofoam insulation were on fire.

Efforts were taking to limit people's exposure to the toxic fumes being released by the burning plastics.

The SFFR was able to douse the burning pallets with water and extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

