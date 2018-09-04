Crew Tries to Steal Food and Shoes from Sioux Falls Apartment

A welcoming host discovered he had an unscrupulous guest and had to get physical to prevent getting ripped off.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened around 4:00 AM Sunday in the 4200 block of E. 12th Street when a man heard some noise inside his apartment.

“The victim awoke and found somebody in his kitchen going through the cupboards. When he asked his guest what was going on, the guest answered, ‘None of your business.’ The victim then saw a second suspect carrying a bag and the victim tackled that guy and got the bag away from him. Then a third suspect came out from the bedroom holding some shoes and the victim tackled that guy to get the shoes away from him.”

Scuffling continued for some time until one of the suspects produced a gun and pointed it at the victim according to Clemens. The suspects left soon after and did not take anything from the apartment.

Police were able to track down two of the suspects with the third still at large. One of the suspects was a juvenile who was arrested in the 900 block of Cleveland Avenue, the other, a 22-year old Sioux Falls man was found in an apartment in the 4200 block of W. Valhalla Boulevard. Both were charged with aggravated assault and robbery. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

See Also: