Craigslist Sale Quickly Turned into Sioux Falls Parking Lot Robbery

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened on Thursday around 12:30 AM in the McDonald’s parking lot on East 26th Street as the victims were answering an ad on Craigslist.

“We had a group of people in one car (waiting). The car that was selling the phone pulled up and the (group with the potential buyer) got out and gave the money through the car window. The people that received the money and were supposed to give the phone, showed it then basically said, ‘You’re not getting this,’ and took off.”

During the getaway, the suspect’s vehicle described as a Blue Ford Taurus or Focus made contact with a victim according to Clemens.

“As they drove away, one of the victims was standing in front. She was hit by the car, went up onto the hood then rolled off onto the ground. She didn’t receive any serious injuries and refused medical treatment.”

Police are still looking for the suspects. Any information about the incident can be submitted to police or to Crimestoppers.

