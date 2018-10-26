Cow Cuddling Is The New Wellness Trend

Feeling stressed out? Work getting to you? Too much to do and not enough time?

Ugh!!

Well, put away that rubber stress ball, get away from the boss and cuddle up to bossy.

The latest trend in mental health wellness is...wait for it...wait for it...

Cow Cuddling.

Yep, you read right. Cow Cuddling is now a hot thing .

Just cuddle on up to that big ol' lovable (hopefully) cow and feel the tension leave your mind and body. At least, that's the goal.

It's pretty well accepted that interacting with animals does relive stress, but usually folks would think about dogs, cats, maybe a hamster. But cows? Not so much.

But apparently that's changing. A farm in upstate New York is offering what they call a 'Horse and Cow Experience'. I guess if the moo-lady doesn't help you, maybe Trigger will. Anyway, you cuddle up to these big ladies and ahh...that's better.

Now getting rid of the workday blues doesn't come cheap. Ninety minutes will set you back three hundred bucks. Hmmm...seems kind of stressful.

I'm thinkin' if I would have told me Dad I spent 90 minutes with the cows (cleaning out the barn) and he owed me $300.00 he would have stressed me right across the rear end!

