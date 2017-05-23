Couple Names Latest Sioux Falls Car-Birth Baby ‘Lewis’

Over the weekend another baby was born from inside a car here in Sioux Falls . The latest vehicle-birth marks the second such delivery in the Sioux Empire in less than a month.

It's starting to become a common thing.

This latest baby on board story is actually quite exciting.

According to KSFY-TV the parents of the newborn live in Garretson . They were on their way to Avera McKennan Hospital late Saturday afternoon (May 20), traveling on I-229 between I-90 and 10th Street, when soon-to-be mother Carmyn Schrank started to experience more frequent and intense contractions. She told her husband Matt the contractions felt about the same level they did when she had their first baby.

As the couple continued their trek to Avera, all of a sudden Carmyn's water broke on the 10th Street exit. It was time.

They had run out of time to make it to Avera, so Matt safely pulled the car over to the shoulder of the road. At her next contraction, Carmyn reached down and pulled their little baby boy out, right there on the side of the highway. It truly was a curbside delivery.

Luckily for the Schrank's as KSFY-TV reports, Carmyn is a full-time nurse. Her extensive medical training helped her stay calm and focused throughout what would be a very scary, chaotic, situation for any couple caught in the same predicament.

Once the couple realized their baby appeared to be healthy and safe, they quickly called paramedics, who actually ended up meeting the new family in the parking lot of Lewis Drug on East 10th Street and Cliff Avenue.

The paramedics reassured the Schrank's their newborn son was doing great! What a relief it was for the couple to hear that, as you can imagine.

Our baby on board story doesn't end there, however. The little guy needs a name right?

KSFY-TV reports that one of the paramedics asked the proud father if the couple had decided on a name yet? Matt, looking up at the Lewis Drug sign said, I think we'll call him Lewis. According to Matt, it just felt right.

To help celebrate the fact that Lewis Drug was little Lewis' first stop in life, the folks at Lewis Drug are giving baby Lewis a nice gift basket along with a year’s supply of free diapers.

