Couple Caught Having Sex in Pickup, Both Arrested In Sioux Falls

A couple was caught having sex in a pickup Wednesday night at 15th Street and 7th Avenue in Sioux Falls.

"A man was driving in his pickup and saw a woman walking. He stopped the vehicle and offered to pay money for sex. She agreed and got into the truck. They drove a distance and ended up in the east side of Sioux Falls in a business parking lot," explained Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"We had an officer who happened to be driving by and saw the two of them having sex in the pickup. When the officer stopped he figured out what was going on."

Clemens says the two individuals now face charges.

"The man was arrested for hiring sexual activity. The woman was arrested for prostitution."

The couple has been identified as 54-year-old Jerry Nelson and 50-year-old Pearl Lenart, a transient. Both are from Sioux Falls.