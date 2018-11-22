Could the Minnesota Wild Win a Stanley Cup this Season?

The Minnesota Wild got off to a bad start this season, with fans and analysts wondering if it was going to be a long NHL season.

Things have quickly turned around though and the question is no longer what the basement may be for this team, but rather what could the ceiling be.

Over the last 10 games, the Minnesota Wild are 6-4, but prior to that they went on a even nicer run to put them right near the top of the Western Conference standings.

Heading into Thanksgiving, the Wild have a record of 13-7-2 and have 28 points.

That slots them in second place in the Central Division of the Western Conference and second overall as well within the conference as a whole.

It's been a combination of good goalie play and timely goals, something Minnesota wasn't getting early in the season.

Add into the equation the fact that this teams has been playing with a different level of emotion, it seems the ceiling for this team could be an elusive Stanley Cup victory.

The season is long, but usually by Thanksgiving you can get a sense of what teams are and aren't good in the NHL and it is very clear that the Minnesota Wild are one of the best teams in the entire league.