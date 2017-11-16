Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner

How much will that Thanksgiving dinner set you back this year? The American Farm Bureau has crunched the numbers.

Every year the Farm Bureau sends out volunteer shoppers in 39 states to price what it costs to make Thanksgiving dinner for 10.

The price of a Thanksgiving dinner this year - $49.12 . That's 75 cents lower than last year, down about one and a half percent.

According to Director of Market Intelligence John Newton, wholesale turkey prices across the US are at their lowest level since 2013 - under a dollar a pound.

FYI - expect to pay more for pumpkin though.

Source: American Farm Bureau

