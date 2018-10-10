Corn Growers Welcome E15 Approval

Finally some good news for corn growers. They welcome an announcement from President Trump, setting the necessary regulatory steps in motion to allow for year-round sales of E15.

National Corn Growers Association President Lynn Chrisp says,

Corn farmers across the country have been advocating for year-round sales of higher ethanol blends like E15 to help grow demand, provide consumers with more options at the pump and improve economic conditions across rural America. We thank President Trump for following through on his commitment to America’s farmers.

Outdated regulations currently require retailers in many areas of the country to stop selling E15, a blend of gasoline and 15 percent ethanol approved for all vehicles 2001 and newer, during the summer months. Updating this regulation will give consumers year-round access to a fuel choice that can save them between three and 10 cents per gallon.

Nine out of every ten vehicles on the road today are approved to use E15. This gives vehicle owners a chance to save money and corn farmers a better market for their product.