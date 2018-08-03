Comedian Dane Cook Returns to Mystic Lake Casino

Image via Gettyimages

He is one of today's most prolific stand-up comedians. He has starred in numerous film projects such as Good Luck Chuck , My Best Friends Girl and Employee of the Month . He also provided the lead voice role in the 2013 family film Planes , and its 2014 sequel Planes: Fire & Rescue . He has a platinum album with the release of his 2006 Retaliation album as it became the highest charting comedy album in 28 years. Now the 46-year old is heading back out on the road for the fall of 2018.

Dane Cook will be making a stop at the Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota on Saturday October 6, 2018. Two set show times are available-7:00PM and 10:30PM. Tickets start at $69 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 262-7799. According to Mystic Lake's website, its is recommended to arrive 30 minutes before show time to allow ample time for security screening and seating.

