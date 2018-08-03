Comedian Dane Cook Returns to Mystic Lake Casino
He is one of today's most prolific stand-up comedians. He has starred in numerous film projects such as Good Luck Chuck, My Best Friends Girl and Employee of the Month. He also provided the lead voice role in the 2013 family film Planes, and its 2014 sequel Planes: Fire & Rescue. He has a platinum album with the release of his 2006 Retaliation album as it became the highest charting comedy album in 28 years. Now the 46-year old is heading back out on the road for the fall of 2018.
Dane Cook will be making a stop at the Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota on Saturday October 6, 2018. Two set show times are available-7:00PM and 10:30PM. Tickets start at $69 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 262-7799. According to Mystic Lake's website, its is recommended to arrive 30 minutes before show time to allow ample time for security screening and seating.
See also: