Comedian Chris Tucker to Perform at Treasure Island

He's an American actor and stand-up comedian. He has appeared in over a dozen movies and many television shows and at one point in time, was the highest paid actor in Hollywood. He's best known for his role in "Friday" and "Rush Hour." Now the 46 year old is heading back out on the road doing what he loves best-making people laugh.

Chris Tucker will take the stage for a one night only event at Treasure Island Resort and Casino on Saturday June 2, 2018 at 8:00PM. This is a 16 and over show. Tickets are set to go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday March 30, 2018 at 10:00AM and range from $53-$73. Island pre-sale begins on Thursday at 10:00AM.

Tucker is set to star in "Rush Hour 4" which is currently in pre-production. This is his first movie since "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" which came out in 2012.

See also: